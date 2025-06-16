‘No space for Bezos’: Venetians protest as Amazon founder's lavish wedding fuels anger over mass tourism

Venice is preparing to host the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez later this month — but not everyone is celebrating.

Locals gathered in protest this week, holding signs that read “No space for Bezos” and accusing city officials of favouring billionaires over residents.

Protester Federica Toninello said, “We want to send a very clear message: The ones who should be ashamed are them. They are the people who have destroyed this city.”

Why are they protesting against the wedding? Venice’s main island, home to around 50,000 people, attracts nearly 20 million visitors each year. While tourism plays a major role in the city’s economy, many residents say the rising number of tourists has pushed locals out and damaged historic landmarks.

The backlash against the high-profile wedding is part of a larger wave of anti-tourism protests across southern Europe. Demonstrations were also held in Mallorca, Barcelona, and Lisbon over the weekend. In Barcelona, some protesters even used water guns to express their frustration with tourists.

Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro dismissed the criticism, saying he was “ashamed” by the protests. He defended the city’s decision to welcome Bezos, calling it “an honour” and praising the billionaire for his global achievements.

City officials have said the wedding, set to begin on June 24, will not disrupt regular transport or local life. Only 30 of the city’s 280 water taxis have been booked, and just a few hotels are being used.