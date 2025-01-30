No survivors in American Airlines crash, 28 bodies recovered after midair collision in Washington

There are likely no survivors in the American Airlines passenger aircraft and military helicopter crash over the Potomac river in Washington, US officials said on Thursday. At least 28 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, said Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly, adding that the department is now switching from rescue to recovery.

“We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” he said, adding, “At this point we don't believe there are any survivors.”

Donelly further said that officials are confident in recovering the bodies of those killed in the plane crash. Also Read | American Airlines Plane Crash: Witnesses saw ‘sparks flying’ in 2 seconds of collision, ‘lights go into the water’

American Airlines jet-Military aircraft crash: How it happened? The Bombardier plane operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, with 60 passengers and four crew on board, was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm US time after flying from Wichita, Kansas collided with a military helicopter, a Black Hawk, carrying three soldiers onboard for a “training flight".

The collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. As of the latest reports, the wreckage from both the plane and the helicopter was found submerged in the icy waters of the Potomac River.

President Donald Trump reacted to the crash site on social media, emphasising that it could have been prevented. Also Read | Donald Trump froze hiring of critical air traffic controllers days before incident

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing,” he said.

