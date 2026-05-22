‘No talent, no ratings, no life’: Trump slams Stephen Colbert as ‘dead person’, hails end of ‘Late Show’

US President Donald Trump welcomed the conclusion of The Late Show on Friday and criticised its host, Stephen Colbert, as the long-running program ended its decade-long run after being cancelled by CBS.

The show was reportedly scrapped after Colbert mocked the network over a $16 million settlement with Trump related to allegations of “malicious editing” of an interview involving his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris. Trump has frequently attacked Colbert and other mainstream late-night hosts, accusing them of bias and targeting him through their commentary.

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“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

See the post here

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CBS has insisted the decision to cancel "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the ratings leader in the time slot, was purely financial -- and was unrelated to lobbying efforts by its parent company Paramount to win government approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

According to AP, the final broadcast featured several surprise appearances. Stephen Colbert’s monologue was briefly interrupted by Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows, who jokingly acted annoyed that they were not his final guests. Meadows humorously remarked, “You know what? You got what you deserved.”

FILE PHOTO: People gather outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater before the taping of the final episode of the 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo

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The episode also included comedic moments from celebrities in the audience during Colbert’s last “Meanwhile” segment, including Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds.

Later, Colbert performed a relaxed rendition of Elvis Costello’s “Jump Up” alongside Costello, former bandleader Jon Batiste, and current bandleader Louis Cato. The group, joined by Paul McCartney and the house band, then closed the show with a performance of “Hello, Goodbye.”

Afterward, staff members and audience members—including Colbert’s wife, Evie McGee Colbert—filled the stage as Colbert handed Paul McCartney the symbolic honour of switching off the building’s power. The theater was then shown being drawn into a vortex and transforming into a snow globe.

Colbert’s show ends after 11 seasons CBS announced last summer that Colbert’s show would end, citing economic reasons after 11 seasons. But Colbert was the ratings leader in late-night TV. Many — including Colbert — expressed skepticism that President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of the show wasn't a factor. Trump's name on Thursday never came up.

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The decision to shutter the show came after parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement of Trump’s lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview as Paramount awaited his administration's approval of a pending sale to Skydance Media. Colbert had called it a “big fat bribe.” On Thursday, he showed a clip of a sympathetic dolphin clicking with the subtitle: “It was a financial decision.”

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.