President Donald Trump proposed tax cuts for ‘everybody’ during his address to the joint session of Congress today.

"I'm sure you are going to vote for those tax cuts", Trump says adding "because otherwise I don't think the people will ever vote you in to office".

"But I know this group is going to be voting for the tax cuts," he adds - pointing to the Republicans.

Further, Trump proposed, “No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on seniors.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump promised to work with Republicans in Congress to reduce taxes for individuals and companies significantly.

"We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families and for workers and for companies, including no tax on tips and hopefully no tax on Social Security and no tax on overtime," Trump said at a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Miami.