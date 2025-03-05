"If you don't make your product in America, however, under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a rather large one," Trump said. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada — have you heard of them? — and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair,” he added.

"India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%," he continued. "China's average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that. Four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea but that's what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. The system is not fair to the United States and never was. April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in, and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them," the President said. “That's reciprocal. Back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them,” Trump said.