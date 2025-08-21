No visa for ‘Anti-Americans’: Trump tightens rules on work & study visas - But what counts as ‘Anti-American’ ideology?

Amid the stricter immigration rules, President Donald Trump's administration has now announced that US work and study visa applicants will now be screened for ‘anti-Americanism’ and any such finding against them.

In a policy alert issued on Tuesday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it gave immigration officers new guidance on how to exercise discretion in cases where foreign applicants "support or promote anti-American ideologies or activities" as well as “antisemitic terrorism.”

"Anti-American activity will be an overwhelmingly negative factor in any discretionary analysis," USCIS said.

"America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies."

What is considered as ‘anti-American’?

The announcement did not define anti-Americanism. But the policy manual refers to a section of federal law about prohibiting naturalization of people “opposed to government or law, or who favor totalitarian forms of government.”

The document also cites factors such as support for communism or totalitarian regimes, advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government, or inciting violence against government officials.

USCIS added that it has broadened social media checks across more types of applications, with screenings for “anti-American activity” now included in the process.

Trump has labeled various groups as “anti-American,” including historians and museums documenting history of US slavery and pro-Palestinian demonstrators criticizing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, said, as reported by Reuters, the step hearkened to the 1950s when Senator Joseph McCarthy hunted alleged communists in a campaign that became synonymous with political persecution.

"McCarthyism returns to immigration law," he said. Anti-Americanism “has no prior precedent in immigration law and its definition is entirely up to the Trump admin.”