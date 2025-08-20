‘No wonder other countries laugh at us’: Social media slams Donald Trump as his remark makes female host uneasy | Watch

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends. It was a day after meeting European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to discuss peace with Russia. However, he moved away from politics to share a piece of “breaking news”.

While expected to focus on his talks with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine war, Trump instead spent much of his time praising the Fox hosts. He was especially interested in Ainsley Earhardt and her relationship with Sean Hannity.

Donald Trump spoke at length about the Fox News hosts, who got engaged last Christmas after years of dating. Their relationship began after both had gone through divorces.

Though the couple had kept their relationship mostly private before, it was already known in media circles.

Trump teased Hannity during his remarks, saying he could take the “lovely young lady” to dinner in Washington, pointing out Earhardt sitting there.

The US president said, “I don’t want to get him in trouble, so I'd better explain exactly. We don’t want any secrets here.”

“That's the greatest relationship. I hope I’m not breaking any news,” Trump said while Earhardt looked uneasy.

“This could be the most important thing I said. But, let me tell you those are two great, Ainsley and Sean, great people! When they go out to dinner, I don’t want to see them mugged,” Trump added.

“Now, they can go out. They can hold hands. They can walk down the street. They are both superstars. I wonder who makes more money. He’s gotta be making a lot,” the US president said.

Social media slams Donald Trump Social media users did not take it well. Many of them found Trump’s behaviour offensive.

“The discomfort all over her face and in her body language,” commented one of them.

Another wrote, “I’m embarrassed. This is our president, everyone.”

“Dear God! Does he ever think before talking?” reacted a social media user.

“This is the president?” wondered another.

Another wrote, “It’s amazing how little self-awareness he has.”

“Sounds like the drunk neighbour,” quipped another.

“The uncle we can't stand!” came from another.

Another commented, “Why should anyone be surprised by the nonsense?”