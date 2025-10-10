Donald Trump says unsure about getting Nobel Peace Prize for settling ‘eight wars’ including India, Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he was unsure about getting Nobel Peace Prize for settling ‘eight wars’, including India, Pakistan conflict.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee today.

Trump made the remarks when he was asked about his chances during a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Friday.

"Well, I don't know," said the US President, asserting that he made eight deals and solved wars, and would also "probably" solve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Is Trump likely to secure the Nobel Peace Prize? The Norwegian Nobel Committee generally emphasises the long-term sustainability of peace, fostering international brotherhood, and the steady efforts of institutions that support these aims, AP reported, citing experts who added that Trump’s history might actually harm his chances, pointing to his apparent disdain for multilateral organisations and his lack of concern for global climate change issues.

However, Trump has consistently sought Nobel recognition since his initial term, most recently addressing United Nations delegates late last month, saying, “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.”.

Since 2018, Trump has received multiple nominations from both U.S. and international politicians. In December, US Representative Claudia Tenney also nominated him, citing his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s government made nominations this year after the 1 February deadline for the 2025 award.

Trump has constantly remarked that he “deserves” the prize and claims to have “ended seven wars.” Last week, he hinted at the potential to end an eighth war if Israel and Hamas accept his peace proposal aimed at bringing the nearly two-year conflict in Gaza to a close.

“Nobody’s ever done that,” he said at gathering of military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing.”

Importance of sustained peace efforts Experts indicate that the committee favours sustained, multilateral initiatives over immediate diplomatic victories. Theo Zenou, a historian and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, noted that Trump’s efforts have yet to demonstrate lasting impact, AP reported.

“There’s a huge difference between getting fighting to stop in the short term and resolving the root causes of the conflict,” the news agency quoted Zenou.

He also emphasised Trump’s dismissive attitude towards climate change, which many, including the Nobel committee, believe is the planet’s most significant long-term peace issue challenge.

