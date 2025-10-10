Nobel Peace Prize 2025 LIVE: ‘Politics over peace’, says White House as Trump misses out, Maria Corina Machado wins

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 LIVE: Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 on Friday, while US President Donald Trump missed out on the chance to bag the honour. The committee recognised Machado's “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela" and "her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
US President Donald Trump, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, has repeatedly claimed that he “deserves" the award, citing his self-proclaimed role in ending several conflicts. The President asserted that he has stopped or deescalated “seven wars,” and more recently, he suggested the number could rise to eight with the addition of Gaza ceasefire.
Who is Maria Corina Machado?
As per the Nobel Peace Prize committee's website, Maria Corina Machado has led the struggle for democracy in Venezuela.
The United Nations human rights office welcomed Machado's award as a recognition of “the clear aspirations of the people of Venezuela for free and fair elections,” Reuters reported.
"We're not there yet. We're working very hard to achieve it, but I'm sure that we will prevail," Maria told Kristian Berg Harpviken, the director of the Nobel Institute and secretary of the Nobel Committee, when he called to inform her that she had won the 2025 prize.
The White House criticised the Nobel Prize committee's choice to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader rather than U.S. President Donald Trump.
"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a post on X, adding that “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen celebrated Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize victory.
"In Venezuela and across the world. It sends a powerful message. The spirit of freedom cannot be jailed. The thirst for democracy always prevails. Dear Maria, the fight continues," von der Leyen wrote on X.
The Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement Friday that Maria Corina Machado will receive the prize worth 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. "
This year, there were 338 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize, comprising 244 individuals and 94 organisations.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado expressed shock after learning that she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, AFP reported.
"I'm in shock!" Machado said in a call to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced her as candidate in the last presidential elections, the report said.