Nobel Peace Prize 2025 LIVE: ‘Politics over peace’, says White House as Trump misses out, Maria Corina Machado wins

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 LIVE: Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 on Friday, while US President Donald Trump missed out on the chance to bag the honour. The committee recognised Machado's “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela" and "her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

US President Donald Trump, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, has repeatedly claimed that he “deserves" the award, citing his self-proclaimed role in ending several conflicts. The President asserted that he has stopped or deescalated “seven wars,” and more recently, he suggested the number could rise to eight with the addition of Gaza ceasefire.

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

As per the Nobel Peace Prize committee's website, Maria Corina Machado has led the struggle for democracy in Venezuela.