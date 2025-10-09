‘Nobel Prize to Trump’: Crowds in Gaza, Tel Aviv hail ceasefire deal brokered by US President

Jubilant locals in both Gaza and Israel took to the streets on Thursday (October 9) to celebrate President Donald Trump for his role in the historic Gaza-Israel ceasefire deal — with many calling for him to get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Footage from both the streets of Tel Aviv and war-torn Gaza showed crowds of revelers celebrating what they hope will be the end of the two-year war as they hailed Trump for helping secure the deal.

“Donald Trump! Donald Trump,” residents in Gaza could be heard cheering after the news broke Wednesday night.

“Nobel Prize to Trump,” those in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square cheered as they waved American flags and danced.

Nobel hopes rise The chants are among the latest calls for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, whose recipient will be announced on Friday (October 10).

Eric Trump rallies support Among those touting the President’s nomination was his son, Eric Trump, who took to X to praise his father and called on the public to show their support.

“Retweet if you believe Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” Eric wrote on X.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick joined in the praise, echoing that, “Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Families of hostages back Trump Days before the hostage exchange deal was secured, the families of the captives penned a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee calling for Trump to win the prize for his work in brokering a ceasefire.

Trump was met with praise from the families of the hostages after he announced that the remaining 48 captives will likely be freed by Monday as a part of the peace deal.

Trump’s longstanding ambition Trump and his allies have made it clear that the President wants to receive the prize, an award he has coveted since his first nomination in 2018.

Trump’s bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize has drawn added attention to the annual guessing game over who its next laureate will be.

The US leader has repeatedly sought the Nobel spotlight since his first term, most recently telling United Nations delegates late last month “everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.”

White House claims peace deals The White House also touted Trump as having ended seven conflicts so far, including between: Israel and Iran, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia and Serbia and Kosovo.

Trump’s boast of achievements Trump has said repeatedly that he “deserves” the prize and claims to have “ended seven wars.” Last week, he teased the possibility of ending an eighth war if Israel and Hamas agree to his peace plan aimed at concluding the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

“Nobody’s ever done that,” he told a gathering of military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. “Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing.”

Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement Israel and Hamas have since agreed to the first phase of the peace plan for Gaza, paving the way for a pause in the fighting and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Trump’s boasts and previous high-profile nominations make him the blockbuster name on the list of bookmakers’ favorites. But it’s unclear whether his name comes up in conversation when the five-member Nobel committee, appointed by Norway’s parliament, meets behind closed doors.

Trump has been nominated several times by people within the US as well as politicians abroad since 2018. His name also was put forward in December by US Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), her office said in a statement, for his brokering of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states in 2020.

The Nobel announcements began with the prize in medicine on Monday, and continued with physics on Tuesday and chemistry on Wednesday. The literature prize is being awarded on Thursday. The winner of the prize in economics will be announced on Monday.