'Nobody interested in Epstein, a guy who never dies': Donald Trump defends Pam Bondi, says, ‘doing fantastic job’

US President Donald Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi against backlash from his supporters regarding the Epstein investigation, emphasising the need to focus on other matters.

Livemint
Published13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
President Donald Trump, far right, speaking during a cabinet meeting with Secretary of Housing, Eric Scott Turner, left, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, center, at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump, far right, speaking during a cabinet meeting with Secretary of Housing, Eric Scott Turner, left, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, center, at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

US President Donald Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday amid backlash against her from some of Trump's supporters over how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.

Trump said “nobody cares about” Epstein, and that more time or energy must not be wasted on his case, as he tried to unite his base of supporters in a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social.

"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what's happening," Trump said.

In a joint memo released on Monday, the FBI and Justice Department said there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about Epstein's death in federal custody in 2019 and his alleged clientele.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from Reuters)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsUs News'Nobody interested in Epstein, a guy who never dies': Donald Trump defends Pam Bondi, says, ‘doing fantastic job’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.