Nor’easter threatens coastal flooding: Will it affect air travel to Washington DC, New York and other cities?

Residents on the US East Coast have been warned about the landfall of a potential storm, known as a nor’easter. Among the areas, the storm is likely to affect the Southeast US the most. As per CNN, the tropical storm could unleash strong wind forces. Areas on alert include Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston. It could cause huge damage. East Coast residents could start seeing the effects of the storm, starting this weekend.

Will air travel be affected by nor’easter? The tropical storm is getting stronger as it moves upwards towards the north. The most likely effects of this nor’easter could be coastal flooding, road closures, erosion, and heavy rains. The strong wind forces could also bring some damage along. The CNN report suggests that air travel could be affected in the above-mentioned cities, causing delays and cancellations.

New Jersey announces state of emergency As the eastern coast gears up for the potential storm early next week, New Jersey has already announced precautionary measures. Acting Governor Tahesha Way has introduced a state of emergency starting Saturday night, in her statement on Friday, as per Fox Weather.

The emergency will be effective in all 21 counties, as the governor requested the residents to exercise caution while keeping an eye on weather updates. The authority has also advised them to remain off roads unless it is necessary to travel.

Predictions on Fox Weather suggest that the storm could hit New Jersey on Sunday, while on Sunday night, residents in New York's Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island could be impacted. New England could face the consequences early next week.

More storms expected According to an Associated Press report, this storm has the potential to disturb the holiday weekend on the East Coast. Meanwhile, more storms were developing in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Tropical Storm Jerry, forming in the Atlantic Ocean, led to heavy rain on the northern Leeward Islands. It also resulted in the death of one person. Meanwhile, eight people were rescued following the heavy rains in Guadeloupe.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Priscilla is expected to bring heavy rain into the US Southwest through the weekend.

