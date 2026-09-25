Nor’easter to hit US East Coast with 60 mph winds, flooding, rain; Boston, New York on alert

A nor’easter is strengthening off the US East Coast and is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and high surf from the Carolinas to New England through the weekend, according to The Weather Channel.

The storm could produce wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph in some areas, raising the risk of tree damage and power outages. Norfolk, Atlantic City, New York, Nantucket and Boston are among the areas expected to experience impacts.

The Weather Channel said New York City and especially Boston should remain weather aware this weekend, with residents advised to prepare for the conditions in much the same way they would for a tropical storm.

Coastal flooding threat from North Carolina to New Jersey The most significant coastal flooding is expected from the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina to the southern New Jersey shore, including Virginia Tidewater, Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay.

According to the forecast, flooding could occur during multiple high tides through at least early this weekend.

Repeated high surf is also expected to cause beach erosion along stretches of the coast, with some areas potentially facing extreme erosion.

Parts of New England could see at least minor coastal high-tide flooding from late Friday into the weekend. High surf advisories and coastal flood watches include Boston.

Boston faces heavy rain, strong winds The heaviest rainfall is expected over coastal New England from Friday (September 25) through the weekend, with the potential for flash flooding, particularly in urban areas including the Boston metropolitan region, The Weather Channel said.

Heavy rain could also worsen coastal flooding during high tide in parts of southeastern New England.

High wind warnings are in effect for Boston and parts of New England. The strongest winds are expected on Friday and Saturday, particularly from eastern Long Island to coastal and southeastern New England.

Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, with tree damage and power outages possible around Boston, Providence and Cape Cod.

Occasional gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible from the Jersey Shore through Delaware and Virginia Tidewater. These areas could also see scattered power outages and tree-limb damage.

New York could see heavier rain in eastern Long Island In the New York City metropolitan area, the heaviest rainfall is expected in eastern Long Island, while areas farther west, including New Jersey suburbs, are expected to receive less rain.

Rain is expected to spread into New York City on Saturday, while coastal flooding could occur again around high tide from New England to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

Nor’easter forecast: Friday to Monday Friday: Rain, potentially heavy, stronger winds and coastal flooding are expected to reach parts of southeastern New England. Long Island could see coastal flooding around high tide, while gusty winds continue from Massachusetts to Virginia Tidewater and parts of northern North Carolina.

Saturday: Locally heavy rain and strong winds are expected across much of coastal and southern New England, with rain spreading into New York City. High-tide coastal flooding could again affect New England and parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

Sunday: The nor’easter is expected to weaken, although showers and gusty winds could persist across much of New England and potentially the Hudson Valley.

Monday: Some showers could linger across parts of the Northeast before gradually moving out.

Travel disruption possible The storm could also disrupt travel across the Northeast.

The Weather Channel said Boston Logan International Airport is most likely to experience delays during the weekend, while delays are also possible at New York City's three major airports.

Road travel could be affected by downed trees, tree limbs and flash flooding in southeastern and coastal New England and eastern Long Island.

People are advised to avoid coastal areas from northern North Carolina to southeastern New England around high tide during the weekend.

What is a nor’easter? A nor’easter is a powerful storm that develops along the US East Coast, typically around a low-pressure system offshore. It gets its name from the strong northeasterly winds that blow toward the coast. These storms can bring heavy rain, strong winds, high surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion. Depending on their strength and location, they can disrupt air and road travel, damage trees and power lines, and cause widespread power outages. They can also produce significant flooding along vulnerable coastal areas.

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