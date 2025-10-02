Norovirus Outbreak! Nearly 100 people fall sick on board Royal Caribbean cruise; ship docks at Miami port

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Oct 2025, 10:02 PM IST
94 out of 1,874 passengers and 4 of 883 crew members of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship have fallen ill due to the Norovirus outbreak.
Norovirus Outbreak: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed that nearly 100 people have fallen sick on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which was out for a 13-day voyage, reported the news portal NBC Miami, on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

According to the agency report, the cruise ship docked at the Port of Miami on Thursday after the illness was identified. The ‘Serenade of the Seas’ ship departed from San Diego on 19 September 2025, and was reported to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program on Sunday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

