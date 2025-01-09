The norovirus cases are reportedly rising in the US since December last year. The US CDC describes norovirus as “a highly contagious virus”. Here's all you need yo know about it

A "highly contagious" virus known as norovirus has been making the headlines in the United States for the past few days. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data revealed a significant spike in Norovirus cases. The most recent numbers from the UCDC show that there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of December 5, up from 69 outbreaks in the last week of November 2024. This was the highest since August 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, US media reports cited the CDC as saying that a new strain of norovirus now makes up a majority of outbreaks nationwide. Scientists call this winter's dominant norovirus strain GII.17[P17], CBS news reported.

Is the rise in Norovirus cases a cause of concern? Is this strain of Norovirus deadly? What is Norovirus? What are its symptoms? How long does norovirus last? Here's all you need to know about the "stomach bug" — norovirus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is norovirus? Is it contagious? The US CDC describes Norovirus as "a highly contagious virus" which causes gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and intestines). This leads to diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

Norovirus illness is often called by other names, such as food poisoning and stomach flu. Although noroviruses can cause food poisoning, other germs and chemicals can also trigger food poisoning.

It is sometimes called the "stomach flu" or the “stomach bug." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Norovirus's most common symptom Most common symptoms of norovirus infection include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms are fever, headache, and body aches.

If a person is infected with norovirus illness, he/she can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration (loss of body fluids), especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses.

Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing. Dehydrated children may be unusually sleepy or fussy and cry with few or no tears. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is Norovirus related to common flu, respiratory illness? Norovirus illness is not related to the flu, which is a respiratory illness caused by influenza virus.

How long does norovirus infection last? A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus.

Most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days. But they can still spread the virus for 2 weeks or more after they feel better. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who can get Norovirus? People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. However, a person's likelihood of getting a norovirus infection is also determined in part by their genes.

Norovirus: Who is at risk? "Children younger than 5 years old, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe infections," the US CDC added.

According to the CDC, "if eaten raw," oysters and other filter-feeding shellfish can contain viruses and bacteria that can cause illness or death. Also, anyone who consumes raw shellfish is at risk of contracting norovirus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can a person contract norovirus more than one time? One can get norovirus illness many times in your life because there are many different types of noroviruses. Infection with one type of norovirus may not protect you against other types.

The CDC said, "It is possible to develop protection against specific types. But it is not known exactly how long protection lasts. This may explain why so many people of all ages get infected during norovirus outbreaks."

Norovirus: How common is it? The US CDC stated that there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, responsible for 58 percent of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said an estimated 685 million cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases amongst children under 5.

Can Norovirus cause death? According to the WHO, norovirus causes an estimated 2,00,000 deaths per year, including 50,000 child deaths, primarily impacting low-income countries. Norovirus has been estimated to cost $60 billion globally as a result of healthcare costs and economic losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How does Norovirus spread? How do outbreaks occur? Norovirus is contagious. Most norovirus outbreaks happen when infected people spread the virus to others through direct contact. "This can happen by caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils with them," the CDC explained.

Norovirus infection can also spread through touching contaminated objects or surfaces.

Norovirus stays longer than you think Most importantly, one can still spread norovirus for 2 weeks or more after they feel better. One can find norovirus in your vomit or feces (poop) even before you start feeling sick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The virus can also stay in your poop for 2 weeks or more after you feel better. You can still spread norovirus during that time," the CDC said.

Common settings of norovirus outbreaks

1. Healthcare facilities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Restaurants and at catered events

3. Schools and childcare centers

4. Cruise ships {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Does Norovirus spread only in winter? Norovirus outbreaks occur throughout the year but are most common from November to April.

How prevent norovirus spreads? One can take the following steps to protect themselves:

1. Wash your hands well and often. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Cook shellfish thoroughly and wash fruits and vegetables.

3. Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.

4. Wash laundry in hot water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Stay home when sick for 2 days (48 hours) after symptoms stop.

Norovirus: Do antibiotics help in treatment? There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness. Antibiotic drugs will not help treat norovirus infections because they fight bacteria, not viruses, the CDC said.

Rehydration is recommended by drinking water and other liquids, with the exception of coffee, tea and alcohol. Anyone suffering from dehydration should seek medical help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If sanitizer effective against norovirus? No, sanitizer doesn’t kill norovirus. In fact, soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of norovirus.

Dr. Michelle Barron, UCHealth’s senior medical director of infection prevention and control, said hand sanitizers, which contain alcohol, can be useful to protect people from other illnesses like COVID-19, colds and the flu. So, it’s fine to keep hand sanitizer handy.

She said alcohol "can’t break the" protective shield norovirus that helps the virus to survive as long as possible. "A detergent like soap can most of the time," said Barron. She said one must use detergents with bleach to clean and disinfect surfaces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even the US CDC says that one can use hand sanitizers in addition to hand washing, but hand sanitizer is not a substitute for handwashing, which is best.

Norovirus: When you need to see a doctor? 1. If a baby or child becomes lethargic, has dry diapers and can’t consume any liquids, call your doctor right away.

2. Most older children and adults don’t need to see a doctor for norovirus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. As long as the sick person can stay hydrated, the symptoms should pass with time.

4. If vomiting and diarrhea last longer than 36 hours or if people can’t hold down any liquids and stop urinating, they may need fluids in a hospital.

Is the rise in Norovirus cases a cause of concern? Is the new strain of Norovirus deadly? Jan Vinjé, head of the CDC's CaliciNet system, told CBS News in an email that it's too early to tell if the new strain is associated with more severe norovirus disease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She, however, said it's likely that lower "population immunity is the reason for the early surge of an otherwise seasonal increase of this virus."

All previous waves of norovirus in the US since 2012 have been dominated by a different strain that scientists call GII.4, said Vinjé. This season, only around 7% of norovirus outbreaks have been linked to that GII.4 strain, the report added.