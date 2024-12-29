A surge in norovirus outbreaks has been reported in parts of the United States this winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cases of the highly contagious stomach bug have been rising since early December, with a noticeable spike in the number of outbreaks compared to previous years.

Rising outbreaks: CDC data During the week of December 5, the CDC reported 91 outbreaks of norovirus, a significant increase from the 69 outbreaks recorded the week before in late November. Historically, the first week of December sees no more than 65 outbreaks, underscoring the recent uptick in cases. This uptick signals a potential concern as the virus spreads across the country.

Norovirus is notorious for causing sudden vomiting and diarrhea, and it is highly contagious, often spreading quickly in environments where people are in close proximity. These outbreaks are frequently observed on cruise ships, in congregate living situations such as nursing homes, schools, and other facilities where large numbers of people interact.

Understanding Norovirus: Symptoms and spread Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, responsible for 58% of food-related infections each year, according to CDC data. The virus is highly contagious, with as few as 10 viral particles capable of causing illness. On average, about 2,500 outbreaks of norovirus are reported annually in the US, with peak activity occurring from November to April.

The primary symptoms of norovirus include sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, body aches, headache, and fever. The illness typically begins 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and lasts for 1 to 3 days, with most people recovering fully without the need for medical treatment. However, the virus leads to approximately 900 deaths and 109,000 hospitalizations each year, primarily among vulnerable populations such as older adults (aged 65 and above).

Transmission: How Norovirus spreads Norovirus spreads easily through several routes. The most common method of transmission is from person to person, especially when infected individuals share food, utensils, or come into close contact with others. Outbreaks can also occur through contaminated food, water, or surfaces that have been exposed to the virus.

Norovirus outbreaks are particularly common in settings where people are in close quarters, such as cruise ships, long-term care facilities, schools, and jails. The virus can survive on surfaces for days, making proper sanitation and hygiene critical in preventing its spread.

Who's at risk? Norovirus can affect anyone, but certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness. Young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for complications, including dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea. Dehydration is the primary concern for those infected, as it can lead to serious health issues, especially in young children and older adults.

What to do if you're sick: Managing symptoms While there is no specific medication to treat norovirus, individuals affected by the virus should focus on rehydration to prevent dehydration. It is recommended to drink fluids such as water, oral rehydration solutions, and clear broths, avoiding coffee, tea, and alcohol, as these can exacerbate dehydration.

In cases of severe dehydration, individuals should seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth, dizziness, and fatigue. Children may exhibit unusual sleepiness, fussiness, and may cry with little or no tears, signaling dehydration.

Preventive measures: How to protect yourself Preventing the spread of norovirus primarily relies on practicing good hygiene and sanitation. The CDC recommends frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before meals and after using the restroom. Hand sanitizers may not be as effective against norovirus, making handwashing the most reliable prevention method.