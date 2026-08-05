North Carolina mass shooting: Multiple killed; authorities probe attack at home

Multiple people were killed and another person was hospitalized after a mass shooting at a home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning, authorities said, as investigators worked to determine what led to the violence.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), deputies from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just before 8 a.m. at a residence on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill, where they discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

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The SBI said one person was transported to a hospital with injuries, while multiple other people were found dead at the scene. Officials have not released the exact number of fatalities or the condition of the injured victim.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, secured the scene before requesting the SBI to take part in the investigation.

In a statement, the SBI said there is no ongoing threat to the public, adding that the shooting was confined to the residence.

"The Caswell County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation regarding an early morning mass shooting on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill, North Carolina," the agency said in a Facebook post. "There is no threat to the general public at this time."

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Authorities have not identified the victims or any suspect, saying names will be withheld until next of kin have been notified.

SBI crime scene investigators remain at the property collecting evidence and conducting interviews as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials said no additional information was immediately available, and the investigation remains ongoing.