North Forsyth High School stabbing: Heavy police response on Winston-Salem campus in North Carolina

A stabbing was reported at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, prompting a response from Forsyth County EMS, local police, and the sheriff’s office. Parents have been directed to a staging area while authorities investigate.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated9 Dec 2025, 11:42 PM IST
Picture for representation. Emergency services are on the scene at North Forsyth High School following a reported stabbing.
Picture for representation. Emergency services are on the scene at North Forsyth High School following a reported stabbing.

Authorities are responding to a reported stabbing at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, in North Carolina. Emergency services, including Forsyth County EMS, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winston-Salem Police Department, are on the scene.

Footage from the campus shows a large police presence and concerned parents arriving at the school.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation. Parents have been advised to go to the designated staging area at 475 Corporate Stage Drive for updates.

Further details about the stabbing, including the condition of those involved, have not yet been released. Updates are expected from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsNorth Forsyth High School stabbing: Heavy police response on Winston-Salem campus in North Carolina
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.