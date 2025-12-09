North Forsyth High School stabbing: Heavy police response on Winston-Salem campus in North Carolina

Authorities are responding to a reported stabbing at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, in North Carolina. Emergency services, including Forsyth County EMS, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winston-Salem Police Department, are on the scene.

Footage from the campus shows a large police presence and concerned parents arriving at the school.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation. Parents have been advised to go to the designated staging area at 475 Corporate Stage Drive for updates.

Further details about the stabbing, including the condition of those involved, have not yet been released. Updates are expected from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.