Winter Storm Hernando: Over 5,000 flights cancelled across US; non-essential travel ban in NYC | All you need to know

In the United States, millions of people were stuck at home on Monday (local time) after road travel bans, and a blizzard warning was issued as a fierce winter storm slammed the region with high winds and heavy snow.

According to the NBC New York report, the storm affected New York City and the broader tri-state region. Blizzard warnings extended from Maryland to Maine, stirring governors in eight states and major cities to declare states of emergency. Over two feet of snow accumulated in some areas as of Monday morning, the report added.

Non-essential travel ban imposed in New Jersey, New York City According to the report, bans on non-essential travel were also announced for several states, including New Jersey, New York City, and several other neighbouring areas.

In New Jersey, a mandatory travel ban restriction, which was announced at 9 pm (local time) on 22 February, was later extended till 23 February noon (local time). In a post on X, an official New Jersey account posted, "The travel ban has been extended until noon today to allow for emergency and utility crews to clear roads and restore essential services as quickly as possible."

Maps show snow totals Snow was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimetres) per hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts, with some areas accumulating more than a foot (30 centimetres) since Sunday. The storm also brought wind gusts exceeding 30 mph (48 kph) and significantly reduced visibility.

See the map here:

View full Image Snow has piled up across the U.S. over the past 72 hours, from February 20 to February 23. Source: CBS News.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 flights to and from the United States were cancelled on Monday, with the majority of disruptions occurring in New York, New Jersey, and Boston.

In Long Island's East Islip, over 26 inches of snow fell, while several nearby areas saw similarly high totals. Snow total refers to the amount of snow that has fallen or is likely to fall in a specific area, and is usually measured in inches or centimetres.

Flights cancelled CBS report suggests that thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed in the region due to the winter storm, with major airlines issuing a waiverthat allowed passengers to rebook without incurring additional costs.

Over the weekend, Delta announced that it had cancelled flights for 22 February and 23 February at New York's LaGuardia and JFK airports and Boston. Whereas American Airlines said that teams are working around the clock to resume operations at affected airports by Tuesday (local time), provided thatconditions enable the carriers to do so safely.

View full Image (EDITOR'S NOTE: Best Quality Available) A taxi drives through snow near Central Park during a winter storm in New York, US, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. More than 500,000 homes and businesses across the Northeast are without power and over 10,000 flights have been canceled since Sunday as a powerful storm rips up the US East Coast. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg ( Bloomberg )

Thousands left without power The New York Times reported that on Monday morning, thousands of residents in some of New York City’s and Long Island’s most remote areas were without power.

In Queens’ coastal neighbourhoods, including the Rockaways and Breezy Point, more than 5,500 customers experienced outages, while parts of eastern Long Island, such as East Hampton and Montauk, saw at least 4,200 people lose electricity.

Public transit came to a standstill in some areas, and DoorDash paused deliveries in New York City overnight, AP reported.

Storm-related power outages left more than 500,000 customers without electricity along the East Coast early Monday, including over 212,000 in Massachusetts and 128,000 in New Jersey, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

About 10,000 customers on suburban Long Island were also affected Monday morning. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible, though wind gusts of 50 mph (80 kph) or higher could slow recovery efforts, AP reported.