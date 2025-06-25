Northern Lights alert: Aurora Borealis may be visible in 14 US States on June 25

Skywatchers across the northern US could be in for a celestial treat on Tuesday night (June 24) and Wednesday night (June 25), as the aurora borealis — commonly known as the northern lights — may make a rare appearance across more than a dozen states.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a stream of solar wind from a coronal hole on the Sun is expected to trigger G1 to G2 (Minor to Moderate) geomagnetic storms. These storms could push the auroral oval farther south than usual, allowing Americans in states well below the Canadian border to potentially catch a glimpse of the dancing lights.

Peak viewing time: 1 a.m. local The best time to observe the auroras will be around 1 a.m. local time, when skies are at their darkest. Observers are encouraged to head away from city lights and look toward the northern horizon for the best chance of spotting the phenomenon.

States with the best viewing potential NOAA's latest forecast indicates that 14 US states, along with most of Canada, fall within or just below the predicted aurora view line. These states, ranked roughly by viewing likelihood based on proximity to the auroral oval, include: Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New York, and South Dakota.

While Alaska has the highest probability of a full light show, residents in northern parts of New York, Oregon, and South Dakota may also catch the aurora glowing faintly along the horizon.

Kp Index at 5.67: What it means The aurora forecast is based on the Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity on a scale from 0 to 9. The index is forecast to peak at 5.67 tonight, putting it firmly in G2-level storm territory. This level of activity typically brings auroras well into the northern US and southern Canada.

Viewing tips Find a location with a clear view of the northern sky

Stay away from city lights and urban glow

Be patient — auroras can come in waves or flicker unexpectedly

Bring a tripod if photographing, and set long exposures

Unpredictable but magical Auroras can be highly unpredictable. Even under ideal conditions, they may appear faint, arrive later than expected, or skip entire regions. They may stretch farther south than forecasted, surprising observers in unexpected places.

What are Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis? The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are natural light displays that appear in the night sky, usually in high-latitude regions near the Arctic (and the aurora australis near the Antarctic). These glowing waves of green, pink, purple, or red light can dance across the sky in spectacular patterns.

What causes the Northern Lights? The aurora is created by interactions between charged particles from the Sun and Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. Here's how it works:

Solar wind The Sun constantly emits a stream of charged particles (electrons and protons), known as the solar wind.

Magnetosphere interaction When these particles reach Earth, they encounter its magnetic field, which protects us by deflecting most of the solar wind. However, near the poles, the field lines curve and allow some particles to enter.

As these particles enter the upper atmosphere (mainly above 80 km or 50 miles), they collide with gas atoms like oxygen and nitrogen.

These collisions excite the gas atoms, and when they return to their normal state, they release energy as light — this is what we see as the northern lights.

Why different colors? Green: Most common; caused by oxygen about 100–300 km above Earth.

Red: Rare, also from oxygen but at higher altitudes.