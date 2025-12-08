Northern lights forecast: When and where to see Aurora Borealis, and will Moon affect visibility?

Skywatchers in northern parts of the United States might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on the night of Sunday, December 7, continuing into early Monday, December 8, according to an updated forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This opportunity comes after recent solar activity, including a coronal mass ejection (CME) and disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field.

The event coincides with the Geminid meteor shower, one of 2025’s most prominent annual celestial shows, which is expected to gain intensity ahead of its peak next weekend.

Advertisement

Also Read | California Northern Lights Tracker: How to watch stunning aurora display

What are NOAA’s Aurora predictions? NOAA has issued a G1-rated geomagnetic storm alert. Although this is the lowest level on the geomagnetic scale, it is still strong enough to expand aurora visibility to areas farther south than usual. Officials noted that the auroral oval could stretch across up to 12 US states, if skies are clear and light pollution is minimal.

The geomagnetic disturbance originates from a CME that left the sun on December 4, shortly after an M6-class solar flare. CMEs are clouds of fast-moving charged particles that can distort Earth’s magnetic field and create vivid auroral displays near the poles.

Spaceweather.com reports that a large sunspot facing Earth is currently active and capable of releasing major solar flares, which may further enhance aurora sightings through next week.

Advertisement

Will the Moon affect viewing conditions? Aurora visibility may be affected by the waning gibbous moon. The moon reached its full supermoon phase on December 4, and although its brightness is now decreasing, it may still make faint auroras difficult to see with the naked eye. Nevertheless, amateur astronomers and photographers using long-exposure cameras might capture subtle glows.

This week’s auroral activity coincides with the Geminid meteor shower, which started on December 4 and continues until December 17. The shower is expected to peak on the night of December 13–14, according to the American Meteor Society, as reported by Forbes.

Also Read | Rare northern lights dazzle across US and other regions in a spectacular display

Which states could see the Northern Lights? According to NOAA models, faint auroras may appear near the northern horizon in the following states:

Advertisement

Alaska

Northern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

North Dakota and South Dakota

Minnesota and Wisconsin

Michigan

New York

Maine

Observers are advised to seek dark, open spaces for the best chance of spotting the lights. Light pollution maps and tools like the Dark Sky Place Finder can help locate ideal viewing areas. NOAA cautioned that some minor auroras may only be visible via cameras, even under favorable conditions.

Also Read | Aurora alert: Northern Lights may be visible across 18 US states tonight

How do Northern Lights form? The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occur when charged solar particles reach Earth and interact with its magnetic field. While most are deflected, some travel along magnetic field lines near the poles and collide with atmospheric gases. These collisions energize oxygen and nitrogen atoms, producing the green, red, or purple lights characteristic of auroras.

Advertisement