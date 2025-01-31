US President Donald Trump criticised CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Thursday after she pressed him about his “blame” on Democrats and their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in relation to a plane crash in Washington, DC.

During the press briefing, Donald Trump accused his Democratic predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama of having kept good employees out of the aviation agency in pursuit of their diversity and equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Blaming Obama and Biden for the “mediocre” air safety standards, Trump said, “I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary. You remember that only the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers which was not so before getting there when I arrived in 2016. I made that change very early on because I always felt this was a job that and other jobs too but this was a job that had to be superior intelligence and we didn't really have that. When I left office and Biden took over he changed them back to lower than ever before.”

Watch the video here: "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities. That is amazing," Trump said.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins questioned Trump, pointing out that he was blaming Democrats and DEI policies despite the fact that the identities of the 67 people killed in the crash had not yet been released.

Trump, however, quickly responded, stating that it wouldn't make a difference. “I don’t think so at all,” Trump said. “I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?”

The CNN reporter then pressed him further, asking how his comments about DEI policies would comfort the families of the deceased.

"Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?" she asked.

“I think that’s not a very smart question,” he said. “I’m surprised coming from you.”

The plane, which had been en route from Kansas, was preparing to land when the crash occurred. American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, confirmed that there were 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed grief over the loss of lives in the plane crash, calling it a "devastating moment" in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies)