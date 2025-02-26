Not Elon Musk, Amy Gleason is driving DOGE: Who is she?

After weeks of silence, the White House on Tuesday revealed that not Elon Musk but Amy Gleason, a little-known former healthcare technology consultant, is the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – engaged in pushing agencies to fire employees, cancel contracts and make other budget cuts in the federal government.

Amy Gleason's name surfaced just days after the White House stated in a court filing that Elon Musk has no authority over cost-cutting programs and is not a US government employee.

Who is Amy Gleason? Amy Gleason was a former official at the US Digital Service (renamed DOGE) and served in the first Donald Trump administration from 2018-2021. At the department, she worked with the White House on the federal response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since last month, Amy Gleason has worked as a senior adviser, as per her LinkedIn profile. Also Read | Judge extends ban on Elon Musk’s DOGE access to treasury info amid cybersecurity concerns: ‘could be catastrophic’

In the meantime, Amy Gleason worked as “chief product officer” at two Nashville-based health care startups, Russell Street Ventures and Main Street Health.

She also worked as a consultant at Gleason Strategies, her LinkedIn profile shows.

She worked as vice president for research at the Cure JM Foundation from 2014 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was also a co-founder and executive at Care Sync, a telehealth company based in Florida.

