‘Not going to discuss Epstein client list’: Pam Bondi grilled by Senate over Trump ‘link’ to late financier

Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to face questions about allegedly withholding the Epstein Files, which were rumored to include US President Donald Trump’s. During the Senate hearing, Pam Bondi was asked who gave the orders to flag any records linked to late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein that included Donald Trump's name.

Advertisement

In response, Pam Bondi curtly stated that she would not discuss the matter with him. United States senator Dick Durbin asked Pam Bondi point blank if anyone gave the orders to flag any such records that included Donald Trump's name.

Pam Bondi said, “I'm not going to discuss anything about that with you.”

Dick Durbin then pointed a claim Pam Bondi made that the Epstein client list was sitting on the desk for her to review, but failed to produce any such file.

“You made a public claim that the Epstein client list was sitting on your desk for review. You then produced no client list. Why did you publicly claim to have the Epstein client list waiting for your review and then produce nothing relevant to that claim?” the senator asked.

Advertisement

She replied, “If you listened to my entire clip on that, I said I had not reviewed it yet. If you see our memo on Epstein, you will see, our memo on Epstein clearly points out that there was no client list.”

In July 2025, however, the Justice Department and FBI stated in a memo that no such list exists. But with reports suggesting that Donald Trump was informed of his name featuring in the list linked to Jeffrey Epstein, there has been mounting pressure on the justice department to release all files.

Advertisement

Pam Bondi also tried to attack the Senate over her grilling as she mentioned the deployment of National Guard in Chicago.

AG Bondi said, “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump. The National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you're not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.” Also Read | Epstein Letter Allegedly From Trump Released by House Democrats

“The National Guard is on the way as we speak! So is Director Patel and Deputy AG Todd Blanche! You're sitting here grilling me, and they are on their way to Chicago, to keep YOUR state SAFE.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, October 7. During her opening remarks, Pam Bondi defended herself against Democratic criticism that she had weaponised the Justice Department to pursue President Donald Trump's perceived foes.

Advertisement

During her opening remarks, Bondi echoed conservative claims that former President Joe Biden's Justice Department, which brought two criminal cases against Trump, was the one that weaponised the law enforcement agency even though some of its most high-profile probes concerned the Democratic president and his son.

Bondi pointed to revelations from a day earlier that the FBI had analyzed phone records of several Republican lawmakers as part of an investigation into Trump’s efforts to undo the results of his election loss to Biden in 2020.

“They were playing politics with law enforcement powers and will go down as a historic betrayal of public trust,” Bondi said. “This is the kind of conduct that shatters the American people’s faith in our law enforcement system. We will work to earn that back every single day.”

Advertisement