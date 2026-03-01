‘Not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans…’: US Embassy in Jerusalem issues notif amid raging strikes

The US Embassy in Jerusalem said that it is not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel, and advised US citizens to “shelter in place.”

“As a result of the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice. Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed on Monday March 2, 2026. This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There will be no passport (emergency or regular) or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services. The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The development comes amid fresh strikes launched by Iran following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the joint strikes by US-Israel. Blasts were heard in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jerusalem as the Islamic Republic continued to retaliate.

Iran's fresh ‘large scale’ attack Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a fresh "large-scale" attack on Sunday, and blasts were heard in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Manama, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with Israeli rescue services reporting four people killed in the latest missile attack, reported AFP.

The Islamic Republic launched strikes across the Gulf after vowing to avenge slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, defying a threat from President Donald Trump to strike with unprecedented force.

As crowds gathered in capital city Tehran with some grieving and others celebrating, explosions rang out and the Israeli military announced it was again striking targets in the heart of the capital, mentioned AFP's report.

Israel-US, Iran clash: What has happened so far? Key Highlights — Israel, US jointly launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, 28 February. Dubbed as 'Operation Epic Fury,' the multi-day strike commenced at around 1 a.m. (local time) with a salvo of ship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and air-launched munitions from US Air Force and Navy jets, a US official reportedly said.

— Hours after the joint strike, Iran retaliated. Blasts were heard in key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among others. Reports also mentioned that Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building was evacuated.

— Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the strike, reported mentioned earlier today, Sunday.

— Following Khamenei's death, Alireza Arafi, has been appointed as the interim supreme leader of Iran.



— Flights to Middle East have been severely impacted in the wake of the crisis, with Indian carrier Air India offering free refunds to passengers, rescheduling of flights without any charges for the same.

