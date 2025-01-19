TikTok ban: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use the TikTok app for now,” reads the notification whenever US based users attempt to load the app.

However, TikTok is not the only app to flash the warning. Several other apps owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, such as Lemon 8, CapCut among others have also been blocked for US based users, reported Wired.

TikTok officially suspended its services in the United States after months of deliberations. The social media app used by 170 million Americans was shut down just around the time the official implementation of the federal ban was set to take effect, from January 19, Sunday.

TikTok disconnected access to its users in the US late January 18 after no action was taken shortly before a national ban was to take effect, in the name of national security. (Photo: AFP)

Which other ByteDance-owned apps have been banned In addition to TikTok, here's the list of other apps owned by TikTok parent company Byte Dance that have gone dark in the US:

Lemon8 is a photo-based social media app. CapCut - It is a video editing app which was optimised for for vertical videos that can be posted on TikTok. Gauth - With this app, students could take pictures of their homework, and the app would use artificial intelligence to analyse the problem and provide step-by-step solutions. Hypic is a photo editing tool that uses AI to transform photos into a cartoon.

5. Lark is a workspace communications app, which is very similar to Slack.

6. Melolo, Fizzo, MyTopia Books- These apps enable users to read online fiction novels, and watch short dramas.

7. Tokopedia is one of Indonesia’s largest ecommerce platforms. It was acquired by ByteDance in December 2023 after the Indonesian government banned Tokopedia citing “the need to protect smaller merchants and users’ data," reported Wired.

Why TikTok and other ByteDance apps have been banned TikTok and other apps owned by ByteDance have gone dark in US after the country's lawmakers ruled it was a national security risk because of the parent company's ties to the Chinese government, which ByteDance has however denied.

Will Donald Trump save TikTok? Donald Trump told NBC news he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban which came into effect on Sunday, January 19. The law allows the president, under some circumstances, to grant a one-time extension of up to 90 days regarding the date when the law goes into effect.