‘Not sorry at all’: How Varun Suresh planned the murder of sex offender in California

An Indian-origin man, Varun Suresh, allegedly stabbed and killed a man in Fremont, California, after targeting him for being listed on a public sex offender registry, according to a report by the Independent, citing court documents.

Suresh, 29, was arrested after police responded to a call at a residence where David Brimmer, 71, was found fatally stabbed. Brimmer died at the scene. Officers recovered a knife from Suresh, who was taken into custody on the spot.

Suresh was formally charged with murder on Monday.

According to the report, citing released court documents, Varun Suresh told police he had been wanting to kill a sex offender for years, stating that “they hurt children.”

He allegedly expressed no remorse, telling officers that all sex offenders “deserve to die” and outlined his reasoning behind the fatal stabbing of David Brimmer, 71.

"It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates," he allegedly said.

How did Suresh plan to kill Brimmer? According to police, Varun Suresh used a ruse to lure Brimmer into opening his door, impersonating a CPA going door-to-door seeking new clients. To make the act appear convincing, Suresh carried a bag, a notebook, and a cup of coffee, aiming to look professional and non-threatening, according to a report by the Independent.

Investigators say Suresh knocked on Brimmer's door and engaged him in conversation to lower suspicion. He allegedly shook Brimmer’s hand, confirmed his identity, and then said, “I knew I had the right guy.”

At that point, according to court documents, Suresh dropped his belongings and forced Brimmer back into the home.

Brimmer reportedly escaped briefly and tried to flag down a passing car, but no one stopped.

Suresh told police that Brimmer picked up a rock, possibly to defend himself after seeing the knife, but ultimately “didn’t fight back.” Suresh also allegedly claimed he asked Brimmer if he believed in God and told him to “get his last words in” before the fatal stabbing.

Brimmer was listed on California's Megan's Law website as a registered sex offender. In 1995, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and served nine years in prison for the offence.

What did Suresh say after the arrest? Following his arrest, Varun Suresh allegedly told police that he never intended to escape after the killing and even claimed he would have called authorities himself had he not assumed they were already en route. According to court documents, Suresh expressed a desire to be arrested, reportedly saying, “I'm hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool.”

In post-arrest interviews, investigators said Suresh showed no remorse, stating he was “not sorry” for killing David Brimmer and that he “didn’t feel sad at all.” He even described the act of murder as “honestly really fun,” according to police reports.

What does the government data say? According to the United States Sentencing Commission, 10.8% of individuals sentenced for sexual abuse were convicted at trial, compared to 2.7% of all other federally sentenced individuals.

