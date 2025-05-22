'It's just Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on American President's role in India-Pakistan ceasefire

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton has said that US President Donald Trump has tendency to take credit for everything. Bolton, who was the NSA toPresident Donald Trump in his first term, was referring to Trump's recent claim of brokering the understanding of cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

"It's nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything," Bolton told news agency ANI.

The cessation of hostilities between the two nations came on 10 May after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Trump has taken credit for the two countries arriving at an understanding to stop military action after four days of hostilities. On Wednesday (US Time_ he reiterated he facilitated the understanding through trade negotiations that de-escalate tensions between the two nations. He also highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while noting the challenges faced during the process.

Trump takes credit again "If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We're doing a big deal with India. We're doing a big deal with Pakistan…. Pakistan has some excellent people and some really good leaders and India is my friend... Modi, he's a great guy," Trump said during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan's attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.

Hours before the official annoucement of what was seen as a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced the "full and immediate ceasefire", claiming that the US played a key role as mediator.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Bolton had earlier acknowledged that India had a ‘legitimate right to self-defence’ when faced with the threat of terrorism. Bolton, however, urged New Delhi to exhaust all diplomatic avenues before launching amilitary counterstrike.

Bolton told ANI that he thinks President Trump did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. "I'm sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It's typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India, it's just Trump being Trump," he added.

President Trump also claimed again that he was the one who ‘stopped’ a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan after the two countries got engaged in a series of cross-border attacks following Operation Sindoor initiated by India as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said he stopped the impending conflict by saying that he was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it'

The MEA had however said that the "issue of trade" did not come up between Indian and US leaders since the commencement of Operation Sindoor and the cessation of hostilities.

