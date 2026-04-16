Novo Nordisk hires 2,000 as it reshapes workforce after cutting 7,800 jobs last year: Report

Novo Nordisk has added around 2,000 employees so far this year as it reshapes its workforce following sweeping layoffs in 2025, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shift from cuts to targeted hiring The hiring marks a strategic shift for the Danish drugmaker, which ended last year with roughly 7,800 fewer employees after implementing its largest-ever round of job cuts under Chief Executive Officer Mike Doustdar. The layoffs were part of a broad restructuring effort aimed at streamlining operations and redirecting resources toward faster-growing segments, particularly its blockbuster diabetes and obesity drug portfolio.

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According to Bloomberg, the latest recruitment drive reflects a more targeted approach to workforce planning, with Novo Nordisk focusing on strengthening capabilities in priority areas rather than pursuing across-the-board expansion. The company is said to be hiring in functions aligned with its long-term growth strategy, even as it maintains tighter cost controls following last year’s reductions.

The restructuring comes at a time when Novo Nordisk is navigating market dynamics, including rising global demand for weight-loss treatments and intensifying competition from rivals developing similar therapies. Its obesity drugs, which have seen surging demand in recent years, remain central to its growth ambitions, prompting the company to realign its workforce to better support production, research, and commercialization efforts.

Balancing efficiency with growth Bloomberg reported that the company’s workforce overhaul is part of Doustdar’s broader push to improve efficiency while ensuring that Novo Nordisk remains competitive in a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape. By trimming roles in some areas and expanding in others, the company appears to be recalibrating its organisational structure to match changing business priorities.

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While the company has not disclosed a detailed breakdown of where the job cuts and new hires are concentrated, the scale of both the layoffs and subsequent hiring underscores the depth of the transformation underway. The reduction of nearly 7,800 roles last year represented a major departure from Novo Nordisk’s traditionally steady headcount growth, signalling a willingness to take more aggressive steps to protect margins and optimise operations.

At the same time, the addition of 2,000 employees this year suggests that the company is entering a new phase of its restructuring, one focused on selective investment rather than broad retrenchment. Analysts say such moves are common among large pharmaceutical companies seeking to balance cost discipline with the need to sustain innovation and meet rising demand in key therapeutic areas.

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The developments highlight the challenges facing global drugmakers as they adapt to changing healthcare needs, pricing pressures, and increased competition. For Novo Nordisk, the dual approach of cutting and hiring reflects an effort to remain agile while doubling down on its core strengths in chronic disease treatment.

Industry observers note that the company’s recalibration also mirrors a wider trend across the pharmaceutical sector, where firms are increasingly reallocating talent toward high-value therapies and digital capabilities. This shift often involves difficult trade-offs, including workforce reductions in legacy or lower-growth areas, even as hiring accelerates in more strategic divisions.

Novo Nordisk has not publicly commented in detail, and further clarity on the scope and geographic spread of its hiring and layoffs is expected in upcoming disclosures.

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