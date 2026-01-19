‘Now, it is time’: Trump targets Denmark over ‘Russian threat’ in Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Denmark has not been able to do anything to get the "Russian threat" away from Greenland. He warned that, "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

In a post on TRUTH social media, Trump wrote, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!, said Trump".

The White House and Denmark's foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Trump wants Greenland Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. He also didn't rule out the use of force to take over the nation.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

On Saturday, Trump vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Presence of Russia and China Trump claimed that the encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to US security interests. Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security pact.

Earlier in January, Trump said the US will “to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland.”

Speaking after a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Trump had doubled down on his Greenland ambitions, saying, “We're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour.”

“I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if not, we are going to do it the hard way... When we own it, we defend it...,” Trump had said.

"Look at what happened with the horrible deal Obama made with Iran, which was a short-term deal... Countries need to have ownership... We have to defend Greenland, because if we don't, China or Russia will...," Trump had said.

When asked why it was important to "own" Greenland when the US has a military presence that it could expand, Trump said that one defends ownership and not leases.

“When we own it, we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia will," Trump was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there,” he added.