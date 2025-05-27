NPR and three public radio stations sue Donald Trump over funding cut

The suit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., by NPR, Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio, and KUTE, Inc., which operates Southern Colorado's KSUT. The plaintiffs argue the order amounts to government retaliation.

27 May 2025
People participate in a rally to call on Congress to protect funding for US public broadcasters, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), outside the NPR headquarters in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

National Public Radio (NPR) and three local public radio stations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (May 27) against President Donald Trump, arguing that his executive order directing federal agencies to cut funding for NPR and PBS is unconstitutional and retaliatory.

Lawsuit: “Textbook retaliation”

In the complaint, the broadcasters assert that Trump’s directive violates the First Amendment by punishing NPR for its editorial content.

“The Order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the President dislikes and chill the free exercise of First Amendment rights by NPR and individual public radio stations across the country," the lawsuit states.

It goes on to say: “The Order is textbook retaliation and viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment, and it interferes with NPR’s and the Local Member Stations’ freedom of expressive association and editorial discretion."

Executive Order targets federal funding

Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to “cease Federal funding for NPR and PBS.” The order also calls for agencies to identify and eliminate any indirect sources of public financing to the two broadcasters.

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused NPR and PBS of political bias in their reporting, calling their coverage unfair and unbalanced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

