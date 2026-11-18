The National Security Agency's (NSA) internal network, used to store and share classified information, went offline on Tuesday (local time), prompting the agency to schedule different arrival times for some personnel at its headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

What happened to the NSA's internal network? Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported the development. The network, known as "NSA Net", facilitates the exchange of classified information and secure communications across the country's largest intelligence agency.

In a statement, the agency said, "The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is NSA Net, and what information does it handle? ⌵ NSA Net is the NSA’s internal network for exchanging classified information and supporting secure communications across the agency. 2 What caused the NSA network outage? ⌵ The disruption was attributed to a software patch applied to address vulnerabilities discovered in October. Some systems did not restart as expected after the patch, though the exact cause had not been fully established. 3 Was the NSA network outage caused by a cyberattack? ⌵ Officials said there were no indications that a cyberattack caused the outage. The agency described the disruption as occurring during routine maintenance, and officials linked it to software updates. 4 Did the NSA outage affect mission-critical operations or urgent communications with the president? ⌵ The NSA said mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational. Officials also said backup systems and alternative networks could support secure, urgent communications with the president. 5 Was the NSA network fully restored after the outage? ⌵ By Tuesday evening, the agency had returned to its usual work schedule, but restoration of the affected network systems was still underway and had not been completed.

It added, “While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

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Two US officials told CBS News that there were currently no indications that a cyberattack was behind the outage. Meanwhile, two people familiar with the matter attributed the disruption to routine software updates, although the exact cause had yet to be established.

NSA network outage: What caused the disruption? Following the outage, Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), attributed the disruption on Tuesday afternoon to the agency applying a software patch to address major software vulnerabilities discovered in October.

Speaking to Fox Business, Clayton said, "The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected."

He added, "That is what has happened at the NSA today."

Clarifying further, Clayton said there were no indications that any of the recent technology outages, including the one affecting the NSA, were the result of a cyberattack.

Will the outage affect communication with President Trump? Current and former US officials also noted that the network disruption would not affect the agency's ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, who is travelling to Asia aboard Air Force One.

Both sources pointed to the availability of several backup systems and alternative networks that would allow the government to maintain secure communications with the president, who is currently in the Philippines and is scheduled to travel to China tomorrow for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Has the NSA restored its network? By Tuesday evening, the agency had returned to its usual work schedule after assessing the extent of the disruption. However, network restoration was still underway and had not been completed, according to the report.

The agency's multiple layers of redundancy and backup networks were expected to help maintain essential operations while efforts to restore the affected systems continued.

The disruption came amid a series of unrelated outages affecting major US technology companies, airlines and financial institutions over the past week. These included disruptions at Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), major US banks and Apple.

A series of outages across US services The wave of disruptions began last week with a global outage at Microsoft that affected its services. The incident interrupted operations at businesses, schools, and government agencies.

This was followed by a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA on November 15, resulting in the cancellation and suspension of flights across the US. The agency cited problems with outdated air traffic communications equipment.

On Monday (local time), major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and others, reported service disruptions. Customers complained of difficulties accessing their online accounts.