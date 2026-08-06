NTSB, FAA launch probe after Marine One with Donald Trump on board came too close to passenger jet above Washington

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration are looking into why airport traffic wasn't halted when Marine One departed the White House Tuesday afternoon with President Trump on board. The New York Times, which first reported the incident, said Marine One came within less than a mile of a passenger plane above the US capital on Tuesday after garbled communications with air traffic controllers.

Advertisement

The NTSB said it is "investigating a reported loss of separation event between Marine One and a commercial aircraft departing DCA (Washington National Airport) that occurred on August 4."

According to the FAA "the air traffic controller was in contact with both the commercial pilot and Marine One pilot during the loss of separation."

"The President was never in danger. We are continuing to review the incident and will implement any appropriate corrective actions based on our findings," it added.