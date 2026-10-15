Nvidia, Apple among donors to Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project: Report

Nvidia and Apple have each pledged $25 million towards US President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom, as private donations for the project have reached $333 million, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The report raised questions about the interests of companies and wealthy individuals funding the project. The Post said the vast majority of the money had come from donors with interests before the federal government. It also reported that companies or executives of firms holding federal government contracts during Trump's second term accounted for half of the total funds raised.

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Who all donated The Adelson family, long-time financial supporters of Trump and the Republican Party, also pledged $25 million, as did billionaire Charles Ergen, co-founder and chairman of telecommunications company Dish Network, according to the report. Trump himself was not listed among the donors.

The White House declined to disclose details of the donors. Spokesman Davis Ingle said the contributions came from a broad range of American companies and defended the fundraising effort, arguing that critics would also object if taxpayers were made to pay for the renovations.

Nvidia said it was proud to contribute to a nonpartisan trust serving Americans, adding that its support for the US was independent of business interests. "We were proud to be able to make a donation to a nonpartisan trust that serves all Americans and have said so publicly since the donation was made," Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo told The Post.

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Ballroom funding draws scrutiny The scale of the project and the administration's approach to fundraising and disclosure have attracted criticism from watchdog groups and legal experts, who have raised concerns about transparency, potential donor influence and compliance with established ethics and oversight practices.

Trump initially said the estimated $400 million project would be financed by him and wealthy donors. He later sought $1 billion from Congress for an underground bunker and additional security features, but the request was unsuccessful.

The planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom is intended to accommodate about 1,000 guests. Trump has said it would include bomb shelters, medical facilities and defences against drones and missiles, framing the project as a national security requirement, Reuters reported.

Opposition from preservationists The development has also faced opposition from preservationists and other critics, who argue that Trump exceeded his authority by demolishing the historic East Wing to make way for the structure.

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In August, the US Supreme Court allowed construction to continue while Trump challenged a judicial order seeking to halt much of the development. In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said the project was "likely unlawful".