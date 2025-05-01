Nvidia CEO Huang seeks change of US rules for AI exports, says China growing into formidable tech rival

Jensen Huang, Chief Executive Officer of AI chip giant Nvidia Corp., on Wednesday said he’d like the Trump administration to change regulations for exporting artificial intelligence technology from the US to the rest of the world so that American businesses can better capitalize on the opportunities in the future.

“We need to accelerate the diffusion of American AI technology around the world,” Huang told reporters in Washington.

“The policies and encouragement from the administration really need to support that,” he also said.

Huang made the comments during a trip to Washington that included an appearance at the Hill and Valley Forum, a gathering of tech leaders and US legislators.

The company sells the leading AI chips for training artificial-intelligence models, including for OpenAI, but it’s been banned from selling its most-advanced products to customers in China. It relies on production partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has begun making some chips in Arizona.

“I’m not sure what the new diffusion rule is going to be, but whatever it turns out to be, it really has to recognize that the world has changed fundamentally since the previous diffusion rule was released,” Huang commented.

China becoming formidable rival in AI Cautioning that China is growing into a formidable rival in technology, the Nvidia CEO singled out Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. that has expanded into designing its own AI chips.

“China is not behind,” he said. “Are they ahead of us? China is right behind us. We’re very, very close.”

On President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy, Huang said: “There should always be policy that enables, supports and accelerates our ability to on-shore manufacturing.”

“With willpower and with the resources of our country, I’m certain we can manufacture on shore,” he said.

Nvidia has promised to produce as much as $500 billion in AI infrastructure domestically, and Huang pressed Trump to help meet growing electricity demand from AI.