Nvidia chip row: US tightens AI chip export rules to restrict access through overseas data centres

The US Department of Commerce has introduced new export controls on advanced semiconductors and overseas data centres, seeking to prevent companies linked to countries of concern from accessing significant computing power based on US technology.

The move assumes significance amid the controversy surrounding California-based server maker Super Micro Computer and the alleged smuggling of Nvidia-powered servers worth $2.5 billion to China through intermediaries.

Under an interim final rule (IFR), the department is introducing restrictions on overseas data centres that remotely provide substantial computing capacity to companies headquartered in countries classified under Country Group D:5 or Macau. The move is aimed at preventing entities in these jurisdictions from using advanced US-made semiconductors to train sophisticated artificial intelligence models.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What do the new US AI chip export rules restrict? ⌵ They restrict access by companies headquartered in certain countries or Macau to substantial computing power provided remotely by overseas data centres. The rules also add licensing requirements for some advanced semiconductor exports and transfers. 2 Why do the US rules cover overseas data centres? ⌵ The US says restricted entities could use advanced US-made chips through computing infrastructure abroad without importing the chips directly. The rules aim to close that potential route to advanced AI computing power. 3 How must data centres and chip companies check customers under the new rules? ⌵ Data centres, foreign chip fabrication facilities and chip exporters must conduct robust due diligence. They must examine whether customers are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by people or entities in restricted jurisdictions. 4 Which countries face new US licensing requirements for advanced chips? ⌵ The requirements apply to exports, reexports and domestic transfers of advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. An exemption is available for shipments to companies headquartered in the US, or with US-headquartered ultimate parent companies, if they meet reporting requirements. 5 Do the new US chip rules cover commercial recommendation systems? ⌵ No. The licensing requirement does not cover commercial recommendation systems, including those used by online retailers and social media platforms, which the Commerce Department said do not pose the same national security risks.

The new regulations also introduce licensing requirements for exports, reexports and domestic transfers of advanced semiconductors to five countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil — which Washington considers to present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.

The Commerce Department said the measures are intended to prevent foreign actors from exploiting advanced computing capabilities based on US technology in ways that could threaten American national security and foreign policy interests.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang following allegations that advanced AI servers powered by the company's chips were smuggled to China.

While the latest regulations do not specifically target Nvidia or directly refer to the Megaspeed investigation, they seek to address a broader vulnerability in the global AI semiconductor supply chain: access to advanced computing power through overseas infrastructure.

US targets remote access to AI computing power The regulations require data centres, foreign semiconductor fabrication facilities and chip exporters to conduct robust due diligence on customers. This includes examining whether companies are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by individuals or entities based in the restricted jurisdictions.

The restrictions are intended to close potential loopholes through which companies in countries of concern could access advanced US semiconductor capabilities without directly importing the chips.

However, the licensing requirement will not cover commercial recommendation systems, including those used by online retailers and social media platforms. The department said these applications do not pose the same national security risks.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil face new licensing requirements The interim rule also expands licensing requirements for advanced semiconductor exports to five countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil.

Washington considers these countries to pose a higher-than-normal risk of diversion of advanced semiconductor technology.

However, an exemption will be available for shipments destined for companies headquartered in the US or whose ultimate parent companies are headquartered in the US, provided they meet specified reporting requirements.

The Commerce Department also warned that it would monitor countries that tolerate attempts to evade the new restrictions.

Potential consequences for such countries include import restrictions, additional licensing requirements for advanced semiconductor exports, downgrading their status under the US export control regime, and placing foreign individuals or companies involved in evasion on the Entity List.

US tightens oversight of advanced chip manufacturing The new rule also changes the presumptions applied to front-end chip fabricators and chip packaging companies when exporting advanced-node logic chips.

The amendments reduce the number of pathways available to chip designers located in destinations subject to licensing requirements for advanced Super Intelligence (SI) semiconductors to overcome these presumptions.

According to the Commerce Department, the changes will give the US government greater oversight of companies headquartered in certain countries that seek to use advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in third countries.

This is intended to prevent restricted entities from circumventing US export controls by outsourcing chip production or packaging to facilities located elsewhere.

What is the Megaspeed controversy involving Nvidia chips? The latest US restrictions come against the backdrop of a major controversy involving allegations that advanced Nvidia-powered servers were smuggled into China in violation of American export controls.

In March, US authorities charged Super Micro Computer founder and two others with allegedly smuggling servers containing Nvidia chips worth $2.5 billion to China.

The company itself was not named in the indictment and said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The alleged operation has drawn attention to the challenges facing Washington in preventing advanced American AI technology from reaching China through intermediaries and third-country networks.

It has also intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's position in the global AI chip supply chain and the effectiveness of existing export restrictions.

The latest Commerce Department rule addresses some of these broader concerns by extending oversight to overseas data centres, foreign foundries, chip packaging companies and entities that may indirectly access advanced computing resources.

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Trump administration formally scraps Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule In another significant change, the interim final rule formally rescinds the regulations implementing the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule.

The Commerce Department said the rule had never been enforced. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) had announced its decision to rescind the framework in May 2025.

The latest regulatory changes formally complete that process.

The broader shift indicates that Washington is moving towards a different approach to regulating access to advanced AI technology, with greater emphasis on identifying potential diversion routes, scrutinising ownership structures and monitoring access to computing infrastructure.

For Nvidia and Jensen Huang, the developments come at a time when the company's global business, its China exposure and the enforcement of US semiconductor export controls are facing heightened scrutiny.

The central question is no longer just whether restricted countries can import advanced Nvidia chips, but whether they can access the computing power those chips deliver through infrastructure located elsewhere.

Also Read | What to know about Supermicro as Singapore probes Nvidia chip diversion to China