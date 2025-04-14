Nvidia to build $500 billion AI infra in US over next 4 years

Nvidia Corp., the dominant player in chips for AI models, said it will produce as much as half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through manufacturing partnerships.

Production of Nvidia’s latest generation AI chip, known as Blackwell, has begun at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant in Phoenix. Santa-Clara, California-based Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas with Foxconn and Wistron Corp., and partnering with Amkor Technology Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. for packaging and testing operations in Arizona, the company said in a statement Monday. “Mass production” is expected to ramp up in the next 12 to 15 months.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency,” Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in the statement.

Electronics players around the world, including chipmakers, are reeling from shifting new tariff policies from the Trump administration. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump pledged he will still apply tariffs to phones, computers and popular consumer electronics, downplaying an exemption issued on Friday as just a procedural step in his overall push to remake US trade.

