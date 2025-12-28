NY Attorney General Letitia James continues to enjoy backing from George Soros—How much has the billionaire donated?

Billionaire and philanthropist George Soros and his family have been donating to Trump opponent and New York Attorney General Letitia James' campaigns since 2018.

According to data from New York's Board of Elections , Soros and family contributed over $70,000 to James' campaigns over the years.

The most recent donation to James, who is up for re-election in 2026, came on 28 May this year, with Soros' daughter-in-law Jennifer Allan Soros contributing $13,000 to the "James for NY 2026" campaign.

Soros himself contributed to the 2026 campaign of the incumbent NY Attorney-General, but a year prior, donating $18,000 10 July 2024.

The Soros family's donations to James began when she first ran for the post, with the billionaire's son Jonathan and his wife Jennifer Allan donating a total of $10,000 from July to September 2018.

Donations continued, and from 2021 to 2022, Soros himself donated a total of $20,000 to 'James for NY'.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Jonathan and Jennifer donated another $10,000 to James' campaign.

Data from the New York Board of Elections showing donations by George Soros and his family to Letitia James.

Data from the New York Board of Elections showing donations by George Soros and his family to Letitia James (contd).

In addition, Soros has, since Trump's first term, pumped $865,000 into the Working Families Party (WFP), who James also represents apart from the Democrats.

Data from the New York Board of Elections showing donations by George Soros and his family to the Working Families Party since 2018.

A formidable legal adversary A staunch Trump critic and one of his most formidable legal adversaries, James' office has mounted several successful assaults on the US President, including dissolving his charitable Trump Foundation and securing a $500 million penalty in a civil fraud suit against the US President.

That penalty, imposed in 2024, was overturned in August this year after an appeals court found the sum to be excessive. The court, however, held that Trump was liable for the fraud.

The donations from Soros towards James' campaign does not comes as a surprise given the billionaire's quite public dislike of the US President, a feeling that appears to be mutual.

Soros, since Trump's first presidency, has called the the US President by several names, including "con man" and "would-be-dictator".

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly attacked Soros for his alleged funding of the "far-Left", and recently, following Charlie Kirk's killing, said that his administration would investigate the billionaire.

"We’re going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a Rico case against him and other people,” Trump was quoted as saying in September by The Guardian.

