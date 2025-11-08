NYC AG Letitia James seeks dismissal of federal fraud charges, says case stems from Trump’s ‘genuine animus’

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday sought dismissal of federal fraud charges against her calling it vindictive and politically motivated, and said that the case stems from Trump’s ‘genuine animus’.

To show the case was driven by personal animus, the motion lays out a litany of comments from President Donald Trump .

“This lawsuit, and AG James’ outspoken criticism of the President, triggered six years of targeted attacks. President Trump and his allies have used every insulting term in their vocabulary to deride AG James and call for criminal penalties in retaliation for the exercise of her rights and fulfillment of her statutory duties to fulfill her obligations as New York state’s attorney general,” reported AP, quoting lawyers for James who urged that the case be dismissed.

James' attorneys also claimed that the Justice Department ignored apparent inconsistencies in the mortgage records of numerous other public officials.

The filing also cited name-calling by the President describing James as “crooked,” “scum,” “a monster,” and “criminal,” according to

According to NewsNation, at a rally for New York City then-mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, James said that she stand on sold rock and I will not bow, I will not break, I will not bend.

What is Letitia James accused of? James is accused of lying on mortgage papers to get favorable loan terms when purchasing a modest house in Norfolk, Virginia, where she has family.

Letitia James plead not guilty However, last month, James has pleaded not guilty, and told reporters outside the courthouse that the Trump administration was using the justice system as a ‘tool of revenge.’

Ex-FBI director pleads not guilty In October, Former FBI Director James Comey also pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a case his lawyer described as a vindictive prosecution directed by President Donald Trump.