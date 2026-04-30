NYC blaze: Queens’ South Ozone Park home explodes during police response to knife dispute — 10 injured

A powerful explosion ripped through a residential building in New York’s South Ozone Park on Thursday morning, injuring 10 people — including seven police officers — and triggering a five-alarm fire that destroyed the home and spread to a neighbouring property, according to officials.

Police said officers from the NYPD responded at around 2:42 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute involving a man armed with a knife at a house on 130th Street. As officers attempted to enter the residence, an explosion occurred, rapidly escalating into a major fire.

Explosion during police response Authorities said the blast led to a fast-moving inferno that engulfed the two-and-a-half-storey private home and damaged an adjacent building. Firefighters from the FDNY deployed nearly 300 personnel to bring the flames under control.

Officials confirmed that all 11 residents of the building — including occupants of the basement, first, and second floors — have been accounted for. Most are believed to have evacuated before the explosion occurred. Three residents were treated for minor injuries.

Suspect unaccounted for According to abc7ny.com, police identified the suspect as Anroop Parasram, believed to be the estranged husband of a resident who no longer lived at the property. He is currently unaccounted for.

Investigators reportedly said Parasram allegedly entered the basement apartment by forcing an air conditioning unit, shortly before the incident unfolded.

Investigation underway The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation. Authorities said they are unable to fully search the basement debris until National Grid shuts off the gas line. Excavation work is being planned to access utilities beneath the street.

FDNY officials described a chaotic scene, with the structure partially collapsing due to the blast and fire. Crews worked for hours to prevent the fire from spreading further in the densely packed neighbourhood.

Displacement and damage Sixteen people have been displaced as a result of the incident and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Several nearby homes sustained damage from the blast and subsequent fire.