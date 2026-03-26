NYC Budget tightening: Mayor Zohran Mamdani pushes cost cuts to tackle $5.4 billion deficit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday (March 25) outlined an aggressive cost-cutting strategy aimed at narrowing New York City’s widening fiscal gap, stressing that government spending must directly benefit working people.

“Government must deliver for working people — and every dollar in our budget must work as hard as they do,” Mamdani said in a video release. “This is just the beginning of our work to improve service delivery and make city government the most efficient it can be.”

$27 million savings from basic supply cuts The mayor highlighted immediate savings through caps on everyday administrative expenses.

“Even just by capping how much we spend on paper, pens, office and supplies, we are going to save more than $27 million,” he said.

Cutting reliance on contractors, boosting in-house work Mamdani pointed to excessive spending on external contractors as a key area of reform.

“The City was paying a lot for outside contractors that was costing us far too much,” he said. “So, we are bringing a lot of that work in-house and saving our budget millions on things like IT services and software.”

Healthcare and consulting contracts under review The administration is also renegotiating contracts and eliminating costly agreements.

“We have also found that sometimes we have been overcharged for life-saving medicines like Naloxone, so we are renegotiating that contract and saving another million dollars,” Mamdani said.

He added: “A contract with McKinsey and Department of Social Services — no more. That is $9 million that we won't be spending next year.”

Reducing city footprint, tightening tax benefit checks The mayor said the city would cut down on unused real estate and improve oversight of tax benefits.

“The City spends a lot on property that it doesn't actually need, so we're going to shrink our physical footprint and save millions on leases,” he said.

“We are going to strengthen verification to ensure that homeowners getting tax breaks are actually living in that home. This adds up to another $13 million a year.”

Tax the rich, fix state ties: Bigger fiscal strategy Beyond spending cuts, Mamdani reiterated the need for structural fiscal changes.

“In fighting a $5.4 billion fiscal deficit, we need to tax the rich and end the drain that has been the relationship with the state for far too long,” he said.

‘No saving is too small’: More measures expected The mayor emphasized that both large-scale reforms and small efficiencies will be key to restoring fiscal stability.