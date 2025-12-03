NYC Drenched by Chilly Rains as Heavy Snow Pushes Northeast

(Bloomberg) -- A cold rain is falling over New York City Tuesday as a fast-moving winter storm brings heavy snow to the north and east, triggering airline delays and potentially snarling ground traffic across the interior Northeast.

Advertisement

Temperatures in New York hovered around 40F (4C) by midday, with more than a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain expected in the coming hours, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, the central Hudson River Valley and a large swath of New England braced for six to 10 inches of snow, with up to a foot possible in some locations.

Periods of rain and heavy snow are forecast to strike some major highways across the region, creating trouble for air travelers in larger cities. Heading into Tuesday afternoon in New York, 3,184 flights were delayed around the US, with another 146 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings late Tuesday morning stretched from North Carolina to Maine’s border with New Brunswick, as the system is forecast to barrel north along the coast. A yellow snowfall warning — indicating a moderate impact — has been issued across much of Nova Scotia, as well as southern Ontario, by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Advertisement

“All the big cities are missing it today,” Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said of the storm’s biggest effects. “It is moving pretty quick. Even though it will snow hard today, it won’t be a storm that lasts forever.”

In New York City, the rain is forecast to taper off late Tuesday, and Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 41F (5C) expected before a blast of colder air arrives later in the week. Thursday night’s low is expected to dip to 20F.

Boston will likely see snow overnight, turning to slush early Wednesday morning as gusty winds sweep the city.

Oravec said frigid air will push into the Great Lakes as the storm exits, and some of that will come east. Temperatures in Chicago are forecast to drop to 4F Thursday night, he said. There is a chance many cold records will be tied or broken at more than 70 weather stations across the region on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

(Updates with details throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com