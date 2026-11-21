(Bloomberg) -- In New York’s neighborhood-level disputes over government projects, even pull-up bars have become a flashpoint.

At Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan, the paint on a set of bars is chipping. But the fitness buffs who work out in the park daily are holding on to them for dear life.

At issue are city proposals to close the outdoor gym for months and replace it with equipment that is more accessible to people with disabilities.

Regulars argue the equipment is sufficiently accessible and that the city could reconstruct it with inferior materials. Some simply dread a monthslong separation from the bars that have become part of their daily lives.

For Theophilus London, the stakes feel particularly personal. About three months ago, when he was struggling and looking to change his life, he found his way to the pull-up bars in Tompkins Square Park.

“I was in a desperate need of a change of lifestyle,” London said on a recent afternoon, between sets at the East Village park. “This park changed my life.”

London, a musician nominated for a Grammy Award with Kanye West in 2016, visits the pull-up bars daily. He is among many park-goers speaking against plans to close the decades-old fitness equipment for renovations.

The park adds to a list of government projects that some New Yorkers have perceived as community interference.

A few blocks southwest, in Nolita, residents protested the construction of an affordable housing project at Elizabeth Street Garden for more than a decade. Across the East River in Brooklyn, plans to build a skate park at Mount Prospect Park concerned neighborhood groups that said the facility would exacerbate the problem of higher temperatures in urban areas.

“The idea that it’s an adult fitness area that needs reconstruction is totally and completely misguided,” said Salo Coslovsky, an urban planning professor at New York University, at a recent local advisory board meeting on the Tompkins Square Park pull-up bars.

Coslovsky questioned the expertise of consultants working on the project. “I don’t know if they actually do pull-ups and push-ups and dips,” he said, adding that thousands who signed an online petition opposing the renovations disagreed with the consultants’ assessment. It now has roughly 3,700 signatures.

The park’s alterations would reconstruct the basketball courts and double the size of the park’s pool. The project received $6.1 million from New York Governor Kathy Hochul through an initiative to improve public swimming facilities, and another $2.8 million from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to city records.

Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said in a statement that she was committed to making parks accessible and that her department has worked to reduce the amount of time the exercise equipment would be closed.

The city is collecting input from residents, including by sending park designers to meetings of the neighborhood advisory board. The meetings have run long to accommodate public comment from people who say shutting down the bars would be a grave mistake.

Jahmal Kirwan is part of a larger group with London that works out at the bars. A lifelong resident of Lower Manhattan, Kirwan said he’s not against improving the park.

About two years ago, he said, the bars and the community around them helped him recover from the “brink of death,” when he was drinking and partying every day. He worries the city could delay the renovations, like other nearby developments, leaving a community without a meeting place for too long as it awaits a finished product.

Kirwan said he’d gone his whole life without attending a local advisory board meeting, until he learned about the looming closure of the pull-up bars. He’s attended over the past few months to voice his concerns.

“It’s like them closing down the rehab,” Kirwan said. In regard to a city proposal to close the bars for about 18 months, he said, “there are going to be people that never get to see the bars, because they might not even survive.”

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