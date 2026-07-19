NYC flash flood warning: Torrential rain floods roads, strands drivers and disrupts flights

New York City was battered by torrential rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, triggering flash flood warnings and widespread disruption across the five boroughs.
Heavy downpours began late in the morning, prompting emergency alerts and causing severe flooding on roads and in parts of the city. Drivers were trapped on the Clearview Expressway in Queens after floodwater rose rapidly, with officials seen rescuing people from vehicles, some of which were submerged up to their windows.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “Severe thunderstorms are hitting across New York City, and much of the city is under a flood advisory. Don’t risk your safety in these dangerous conditions.”
The Long Island Expressway was also affected by flooding at 188th Street in Queens, blocking lanes in both directions. The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was temporarily closed as authorities responded to the worsening conditions.
The National Weather Service had warned of the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across New York City and surrounding areas, with the region facing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
The severe weather also disrupted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia, John F Kennedy International and Newark airports until at least 5PM because of thunderstorms, resulting in delays for passengers.
Pea-sized hail was also expected in parts of the city. A special weather alert was issued for all boroughs except The Bronx at 11:25 AM as the storms moved through the region.
The flooding extended to the city's public transport network, with videos showing water entering some subway stations. Around 2.5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of the city, according to reports, while further bursts of rain were expected through the remainder of the day.
The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch covering New York City and nearby areas from Saturday morning into Saturday night, warning that heavy rainfall could lead to isolated and scattered flash flooding.
Authorities urged residents to exercise caution during the storms, particularly on flooded roads, as the weather continued to affect travel across the city.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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