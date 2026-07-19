NYC flash flood warning: Torrential rain floods roads, strands drivers and disrupts flights

New York City was battered by torrential rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, triggering flash flood warnings and widespread disruption across the five boroughs.
Heavy downpours began late in the morning, prompting emergency alerts and causing severe flooding on roads and in parts of the city. Drivers were trapped on the Clearview Expressway in Queens after floodwater rose rapidly, with officials seen rescuing people from vehicles, some of which were submerged up to their windows.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “Severe thunderstorms are hitting across New York City, and much of the city is under a flood advisory. Don’t risk your safety in these dangerous conditions.”
The Long Island Expressway was also affected by flooding at 188th Street in Queens, blocking lanes in both directions. The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was temporarily closed as authorities responded to the worsening conditions.
The National Weather Service had warned of the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across New York City and surrounding areas, with the region facing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
The severe weather also disrupted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia, John F Kennedy International and Newark airports until at least 5PM because of thunderstorms, resulting in delays for passengers.
Pea-sized hail was also expected in parts of the city. A special weather alert was issued for all boroughs except The Bronx at 11:25 AM as the storms moved through the region.
The flooding extended to the city's public transport network, with videos showing water entering some subway stations. Around 2.5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of the city, according to reports, while further bursts of rain were expected through the remainder of the day.
The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch covering New York City and nearby areas from Saturday morning into Saturday night, warning that heavy rainfall could lead to isolated and scattered flash flooding.
Authorities urged residents to exercise caution during the storms, particularly on flooded roads, as the weather continued to affect travel across the city.