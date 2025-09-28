NYC Mayor Eric Adams ends re-election campaign, leaving race to Mamdani and Cuomo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday that he is dropping his bid for reelection, effectively clearing the path for Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, to contend for the city’s top office.

In a video shared on social media, Adams highlighted achievements during his tenure, including a reduction in violent crime, but cited “constant media speculation” and a decision by the city’s campaign finance board to withhold public funding as key reasons for ending his campaign. “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said.

Adams' warning against Mamdani’s agenda Adams bowed out of the mayoral race on Sunday, taking a swipe at Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and fueling speculation about the role of former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming contest.

In his statement, Adams offered a veiled critique of Mamdani, who has campaigned on promises to regulate rents, introduce free bus travel, and expand access to daycare to address the city’s soaring cost of living. “Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer is to destroy the very system we built together over generations. That is not change, that is chaos,” Adams said.

Public opinion polls showed Adams trailing far behind Mamdani, who holds a significant lead, and Cuomo. Adams also struggled to raise campaign funds and faced challenges stemming from a now-dismissed federal bribery case.

Adams’ exit leaves the November 4 election likely to be a showdown between Mamdani and Cuomo.

At 33, Mamdani could become New York City’s youngest and most progressive mayor in decades. He secured a decisive victory over Cuomo in the Democratic primary, running on a platform focused on reducing the cost of living in one of the world’s priciest cities.

Republican Curtis Sliwa remains in the race, but his campaign has faced setbacks within his own party, with Trump recently describing him as “not exactly prime time.”