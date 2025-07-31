NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws lifeline to Bronx casino with surprise veto, here's how he did it

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vetoed the City Council’s rejection of Bally’s proposed casino at Ferry Point Park on Wednesday, reviving the controversial $4 billion project.



Adams argued the Council’s earlier 29-9 vote unfairly blocked the Bronx from competing for economic opportunities given to other boroughs.



His veto sends the decision back to the Council, which now needs 34 votes to override him and kill the project permanently. Adams stressed this wasn’t an endorsement of Bally’s but about fairness: “This leads New Yorkers to lose faith in their elected leaders”.

Jobs vs. community concerns The veto keeps alive Bally’s promise of 15,000 construction jobs and 4,000 permanent union positions paying $96,200 yearly, plus $625 million in community benefits including school funding and park upgrades.



Local Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato opposes the project, calling it “political favors and special interest power plays” that would worsen traffic in Throggs Neck.

Community Board 10 had rejected it 29-5 in March, citing inadequate public transit and the site’s history as a methane-leaking landfill.

Trump’s $115 million stake A major controversy involves President Donald Trump’s financial stake. His company sold the Ferry Point golf lease to Bally’s in 2023 for $60 million but would receive $115 million more if the casino gets licensed.

Critics accuse Adams, who trails in reelection polls, of currying favor with Trump for a potential federal role.



The City Council has until August 15 to attempt a veto override. Speaker Adrienne Adams may delay the vote since summer recess could make securing 34 votes difficult.



If the override fails, Bally’s advances to compete for one of three downstate casino licenses due by December 1.