NYC Mayor Mamdani announces restrictions on the use of gen AI for school students from 2 K to Class 8: Here's why

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday (local time) announced a one-year moratorium on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for public school students from 2K through eighth grade.

The decision will affect roughly 600,000 public school students, or roughly two-thirds of the system's total enrollment. This comes at a time when AI is evolving rapidly, with companies investing hundreds of billions in its growth, while our reliance on the technology in everyday life is also increasing.

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Announcing the moratorium, Mamdani said the district will “discontinue or disable the AI components of more than 38 previously allowed programs that do not meet our new safety and oversight standards," CNN reported.

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Why is NYC curbing use of AI in classrooms? What will the policy include? He announced the latest policy along with Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, stating that it aims to protect students' critical thinking abilities, along with the relationships between students and teachers.

The one-year moratorium, which will take effect in the 2026-2027 school year, is part of a broader effort to curb the use of classroom technology in America’s largest school district. The policy will also introduce twice-yearly AI critical-thinking modules for high school students, limited AI pilot programmes in a small number of high school classrooms, and age-appropriate screen-time restrictions.

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Additionally, under the latest policy announced Wednesday, a new Technology in Schools Coalition comprising educators, parents, students and others will be formed to evaluate the moratorium's impact and make recommendations for future school years accordingly.

While teachers will be allowed to use the technology to plan their lessons and perform other "operational tasks," they won't be allowed to use it for grading or student assessments.

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Several communities across the US call for stricter norms Mamdani’s decision comes as several communities across the United States have also called for stricter curbs on both screen time and the use of AI, amid growing concerns that the latest technology could hinder students' learning and development while posing safety risks.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Unified School District introduced sweeping restrictions on the use of screens in classrooms, while New York state had already prohibited students from using personal phones during school hours. However, Mamdani’s office described Wednesday’s move as the country’s “most expansive” set of restrictions on AI use in schools.

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New York City has also previously taken steps to restrict AI use in schools. In 2023, the city's education department banned the AI chatbot ChatGPT from school devices and networks, but reversed course months later.

NYC mayor, governor react to AI restrictions in schools The NYC mayor said, "Children need teachers and human connection in order to learn and grow. They need to develop skills alongside their peers, build relationships with educators and wrestle with tough problems on their own." He added, "The tech industry wants us to believe that A.I.-powered early education is not only inevitable, but necessary. We do not see it that way. That’s why we’re implementing a moratorium on generative AI for students in 2-K through 8th grade and spending the next year studying the impacts of this technology.”

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Reacting to the announcement, Governor Kathy Hochul said, "We have a responsibility to ensure that rapidly-changing technology supports our children and their learning, rather than getting in the way of it," and added, "New York State has been leading the way in our efforts to keep kids focused on learning and growing — not clicking and scrolling — and I commend Mayor Mamdani for building on this work and pushing our shared commitment to supporting New York’s kids forward.”

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.